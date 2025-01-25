Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $675.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $728.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $940.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

