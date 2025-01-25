Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,660. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,306 shares of company stock worth $5,288,309 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

