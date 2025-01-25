Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

