Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,506,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after buying an additional 340,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,704,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $71.52.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

