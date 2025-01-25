Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 9,940.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $137.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.