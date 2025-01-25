Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,980,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 572,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 548,204 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 350.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 482,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,684,000 after purchasing an additional 399,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

