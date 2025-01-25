Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $421,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

