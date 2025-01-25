Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $790.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $771.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

