Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $440,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 195.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

