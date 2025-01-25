Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.18 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.