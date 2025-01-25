Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 246,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 196,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 442,002 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 78.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 145,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
NWG stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
