Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,455,000. Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 121,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.