Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

EYLD opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

