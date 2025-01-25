Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

