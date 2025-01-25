Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Flex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

