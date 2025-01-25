Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 82.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $91.59 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.46). Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

