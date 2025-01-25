Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $111.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

