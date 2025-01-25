Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 127,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 18.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.96 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

