Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $497.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.60 and its 200 day moving average is $495.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.94.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $663,859. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

