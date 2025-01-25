Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 40.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,554. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

