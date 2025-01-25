Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 318.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 2,489,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CSX by 275.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,854,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 1,360,075 shares during the period. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,018,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

