Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Capital

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLAD opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLAD

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.