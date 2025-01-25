Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.