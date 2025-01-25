Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,235 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.60 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock worth $66,575,817. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.