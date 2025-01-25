Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,813.88 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,940.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

