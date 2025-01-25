Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $137,900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,719,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,666,000 after acquiring an additional 933,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

