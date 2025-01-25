Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $211.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.