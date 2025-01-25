Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

YUM stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

