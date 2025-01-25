Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. The trade was a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.97. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $259.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

