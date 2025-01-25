Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $141.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

