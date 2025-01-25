Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

