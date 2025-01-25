Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,725 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 88,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 840,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 176,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.