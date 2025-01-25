Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CNQ opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

