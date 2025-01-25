Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,161 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $114.44 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

