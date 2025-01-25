Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in Vista Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE VIST opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

