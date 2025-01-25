Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Atlassian by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.19.
TEAM opened at $264.81 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of -174.22 and a beta of 0.83.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,052.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,599,096.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,188 shares of company stock valued at $67,421,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
