Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $339,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

