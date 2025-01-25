Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,539 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SHG stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.