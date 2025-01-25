AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $528,576.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,051,508.08. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $214.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

