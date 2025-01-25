Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $790,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

