Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,686 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.