Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

