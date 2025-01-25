Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 5.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.