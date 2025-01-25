Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $3,788,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 61.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

