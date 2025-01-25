Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,546,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $277.61 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $221.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.53 and its 200-day moving average is $259.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.