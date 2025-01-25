Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,223 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 87,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

