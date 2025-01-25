Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $130,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,977 shares of company stock worth $488,593 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IRDM opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 59.58%.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
