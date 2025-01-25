Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

