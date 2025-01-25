Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $770,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 78.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 158,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Credicorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE BAP opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

