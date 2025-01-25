Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 122 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $15,646,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 95,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.